A sci-fi adventure from Cyan, the creators of Myst. Abducted far across the universe, you find yourself on a broken alien landscape with odd pieces of Earth. Explore, uncover, solve, and find a way to make it home.
ABOUT THIS GAME
From Cyan, the indie studio that brought you Myst, comes a new sci-fi adventure.
As you walk beside the lake on a cloudy night, a curious, organic artifact falls from the starry sky and inexplicably, without asking permission, transports you across the universe.
The strange worlds of Obduction reveal their secrets only as you explore, discover, coax, and consider their clues. As you bask in the otherworldly beauty and explore the enigmatic landscapes, remember that the choices you make will have substantial consequences. This is your story now.
REVIEWS
“Obduction has seemingly delivered on all of its promise”
9 of 10 – Attack of the Fanboy
“A beautiful, technically-composed game with an innovative premise that feels familiar yet completely alien.”
9 of 10 – Destructoid
“The mastery of level design on display here is staggering… Riveting.”
10 of 10 – War Council TV
QUOTES
“Immense and immersive… It was breathtaking… something that feels magical.” - UploadVR
“Cyan has succeeded in making another adventure that feels truly timeless.” - Polygon
“Obduction’s beautiful world is a worthy successor to Myst.” - Wired
Specifications
Windows
Mac OS
Minimum
Recommended
Windows OSWindows 7 SP1 64 bit
Windows OSWindows 10 64 bit
Windows ProcessorIntel i5-2500 equivalent or better
Windows ProcessorIntel i5 4590 equivalent or better
Windows Memory8 GB RAM
Windows Memory16 GB RAM
Windows Storage20 GB available space
Windows Storage20 GB available space
Windows Direct XDirectX 11
Windows Direct XDirectX 11
Windows GraphicsGeForce 660 GTX w/1GB / AMD 7700 series w/1GB equivalent or better
Windows GraphicsNVIDIA GTX 970 w/4 GB / AMD R9 290 w/4 GB equivalent or better
Windows Other For VR: NVIDIA 970 or AMD 480 (equivalent or greater)
Windows OtherFor VR: NVIDIA 980/1060 or AMD Fury (equivalent or greater)
Languages Supported
- Audio: English
- Text: English, French, Italian, German, Spanish - Spain, Russian, Chinese - Simplified, Polish, Dutch, Portuguese - Brazil