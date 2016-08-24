Obduction

ABOUT THIS GAME

From Cyan, the indie studio that brought you Myst, comes a new sci-fi adventure.

As you walk beside the lake on a cloudy night, a curious, organic artifact falls from the starry sky and inexplicably, without asking permission, transports you across the universe.

The strange worlds of Obduction reveal their secrets only as you explore, discover, coax, and consider their clues. As you bask in the otherworldly beauty and explore the enigmatic landscapes, remember that the choices you make will have substantial consequences. This is your story now.

REVIEWS



9 of 10 – Attack of the Fanboy "Obduction has seemingly delivered on all of its promise"



9 of 10 – Destructoid "A beautiful, technically-composed game with an innovative premise that feels familiar yet completely alien."



10 of 10 – War Council TV "The mastery of level design on display here is staggering… Riveting."

QUOTES

“Immense and immersive… It was breathtaking… something that feels magical.” - UploadVR

“Cyan has succeeded in making another adventure that feels truly timeless.” - Polygon

“Obduction’s beautiful world is a worthy successor to Myst.” - Wired