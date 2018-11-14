Tales of the Neon Sea

Welcome to a world of intrigue and suspicion. Where humans and robots contend with escalating tensions and mutual distrust. And where gangster felines scheme their way to the top of the food chain. Welcome to the Tales of the Neon Sea!

About Tales of the Neon Sea

Developer
Palm Pioneer
Publisher
Thermite Games
Release Date
Tags
Adventure
Puzzle
Investigation
Rating
Platform
Windows
Image 1

Gripping Narrative

Investigate the murder scene, examine the evidence, and use your powers of deduction to solve the case, piece by piece. Once the mist has cleared, will you see the truth - or uncover an even bigger mystery?
Image 2

Old School Pixel-art and Detailed Environmental Design

Stunningly detailed retro-style pixel-art, coupled with modern atmospheric lighting and sumptuous visual effects, bring this unique cyberpunk world to life. Evocative music and sound design build layers of suspense and mystery, every step of the way.
Image 3

Multiple Achievements and Collectable Elements

A variety of hilarious, exhilarating achievements are waiting to be uncovered as you explore a rich and detailed background story.
Hooked on collectors' fever? You won't want to miss this.
Image 4

Rich and Varied Puzzle Design

Puzzles that will challenge your powers of logic, observation skills and patience! These challenges skillfully combine narrative and environmental elements designed to augment your journey in this weird and vibrant world.
Image 5

Play as a Cat? Of Course!

Feeling lonely on this odd adventure? Take control of a special 'assistant': William the black cat. William can travel deeper into areas our detective can’t reach - often proving decisive in identifying and retrieving key evidence!
Image 6

An Intriguing Dystopian World

If robots had their own god, what would it look like? And if they had the same rights as humans… would they betray us?
When there are no boundaries between flesh and machine… what is life?
This eccentric cyberpunk world holds all the answers…

Specifications

Windows
Minimum
Recommended
OS
Windows 7
OS
Windows 10
Processor
Intel Core2 Duo E6400 @ 2.13GHz
Processor
Intel Core i5-2300
Memory
8 GB RAM
Memory
8 GB RAM
Storage
2 GB available space
Storage
2 GB available space
Direct X
Version 11
Direct X
Version 11
Graphics
GeForce GT 730 OR Radeon HD 4830
Graphics
GeForce GTX 650 OR Radeon HD 7750
Languages Supported
  • English, Chinese - Simplified
