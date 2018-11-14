Tales of the Neon Sea
Welcome to a world of intrigue and suspicion. Where humans and robots contend with escalating tensions and mutual distrust. And where gangster felines scheme their way to the top of the food chain. Welcome to the Tales of the Neon Sea!
About Tales of the Neon Sea
Gripping Narrative
Investigate the murder scene, examine the evidence, and use your powers of deduction to solve the case, piece by piece. Once the mist has cleared, will you see the truth - or uncover an even bigger mystery?
Old School Pixel-art and Detailed Environmental Design
Stunningly detailed retro-style pixel-art, coupled with modern atmospheric lighting and sumptuous visual effects, bring this unique cyberpunk world to life. Evocative music and sound design build layers of suspense and mystery, every step of the way.
Multiple Achievements and Collectable Elements
A variety of hilarious, exhilarating achievements are waiting to be uncovered as you explore a rich and detailed background story.
Hooked on collectors' fever? You won't want to miss this.
Rich and Varied Puzzle Design
Puzzles that will challenge your powers of logic, observation skills and patience! These challenges skillfully combine narrative and environmental elements designed to augment your journey in this weird and vibrant world.
Play as a Cat? Of Course!
Feeling lonely on this odd adventure? Take control of a special 'assistant': William the black cat. William can travel deeper into areas our detective can’t reach - often proving decisive in identifying and retrieving key evidence!
An Intriguing Dystopian World
If robots had their own god, what would it look like? And if they had the same rights as humans… would they betray us?
When there are no boundaries between flesh and machine… what is life?
This eccentric cyberpunk world holds all the answers…
Specifications
Windows
Minimum
Recommended
OSWindows 7
OSWindows 10
ProcessorIntel Core2 Duo E6400 @ 2.13GHz
ProcessorIntel Core i5-2300
Memory8 GB RAM
Memory8 GB RAM
Storage2 GB available space
Storage2 GB available space
Direct XVersion 11
Direct XVersion 11
GraphicsGeForce GT 730 OR Radeon HD 4830
GraphicsGeForce GTX 650 OR Radeon HD 7750
Languages Supported
- English, Chinese - Simplified
