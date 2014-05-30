The Fall

Acclaimed story, engaging puzzles, tense action. You are ARID, the AI onboard a mark-7 combat suit. The human pilot encased within the suit is unconscious. You must find a way to follow protocol and save his life. 2014 Game of the Year for best story.

About The Fall

Developer
Over The Moon
Publisher
Over The Moon
Release Date
Tags
Action
Adventure
Puzzle
Rating
Platform
WindowsMac

The Fall

Waking up is painful.

You activate after crash-landing on an alien planet. As the AI onboard a mark-7 combat suit, it's your job to protect the human pilot encased within.
Image 1

ERROR: Your pilot is unresponsive.

You must carry his unconscious body towards medical help.

Explore to progress

Use your flashlight to highlight points of interest. Analyze. Interpret. Understand your surroundings and see if you can find a way out of your predicament.
Image 2

Fight to survive.

You're not alone. Defend yourself or die.
Image 3

Can you survive The Fall?

You may have to break protocol.

Specifications

Windows
MAC OS
Minimum
Recommended
OS
Windows XP Sp3 or later
OS
Windows 10
Processor
2.5 GHz dual core
Processor
2.5 GHz dual core
Memory
3 GB Ram
Memory
3 GB Ram
Storage
530 MB
Storage
530 MB
Direct X
9
Direct X
10
Graphics
GeForce 8600 or equivalent, 256 MB memory
Graphics
GeForce 8600 or equivalent, 256 MB memory
Languages Supported
  • AUDIO: English | TEXT: English, French, Italian, Spanish - Spain
