The Fall

Waking up is painful.

You activate after crash-landing on an alien planet. As the AI onboard a mark-7 combat suit, it's your job to protect the human pilot encased within.

ERROR: Your pilot is unresponsive.

You must carry his unconscious body towards medical help.

Explore to progress

Use your flashlight to highlight points of interest. Analyze. Interpret. Understand your surroundings and see if you can find a way out of your predicament.

Fight to survive.

You're not alone. Defend yourself or die.

Can you survive The Fall?

You may have to break protocol.