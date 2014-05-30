The Fall
Experience The Fall Part 2: Unbound
Arid's incredible journey continues in The Fall's harrowing sequel.
Acclaimed story, engaging puzzles, tense action. You are ARID, the AI onboard a mark-7 combat suit. The human pilot encased within the suit is unconscious. You must find a way to follow protocol and save his life. 2014 Game of the Year for best story.
About The Fall
The Fall
Waking up is painful.
You activate after crash-landing on an alien planet. As the AI onboard a mark-7 combat suit, it's your job to protect the human pilot encased within.
ERROR: Your pilot is unresponsive.
You must carry his unconscious body towards medical help.
Explore to progress
Use your flashlight to highlight points of interest. Analyze. Interpret. Understand your surroundings and see if you can find a way out of your predicament.
Fight to survive.
You're not alone. Defend yourself or die.
Can you survive The Fall?
You may have to break protocol.
Specifications
Windows
MAC OS
Minimum
Recommended
OSWindows XP Sp3 or later
OSWindows 10
Processor2.5 GHz dual core
Processor2.5 GHz dual core
Memory3 GB Ram
Memory3 GB Ram
Storage530 MB
Storage530 MB
Direct X9
Direct X10
GraphicsGeForce 8600 or equivalent, 256 MB memory
GraphicsGeForce 8600 or equivalent, 256 MB memory
LoginsRequires Epic Games account
Languages Supported
- AUDIO: English | TEXT: English, French, Italian, Spanish - Spain
