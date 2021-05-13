ABOUT THIS GAME

The Lion’s Song is set against the backdrop of early 20th century Austria with every episode following a different character. Each character possesses an exceptional mind & the game draws players into a story of personal struggle for creativity, human connections & inspiration: a talented composer suffering from writer's block before her breakthrough concert, an up-and-coming painter growing through his challenges & a brilliant mathematician trying to make her voice heard in a men's world. The choices players make ultimately determine if the protagonists find the success they are working for

The Lion's Song: Episode 1 - Silence

The Lion's Song: Episode 1 – Silence tells the story of Wilma, a talented young musician student. Put under immense pressure by her professor, Wilma succumbs to crippling writer’s block & is sent to a solitary alpine cabin to recover her inspiration & muse.

Surrounded by high mountains & beset by a raging storm, searching for solitude & silence, will Wilma finally find her peace in an unexpected encounter?

The choices players make in this episode will have a direct impact on the storylines of all episodes & ultimately determine if the protagonists find the success they are working for.

The Lion's Song: Episode 2 - Anthology

The Lion's Song: Episode 2 - Anthology advances into the depths of the human psyche, uncovered by visual artist Franz Markert. Franz is an aspiring painter at the turn of the 20th century, trying to immortalize his name within Vienna’s high society. His unique ability to perceive the flaws, fears and emotions in so-called “layers” allows him to bring them – layer by layer – onto the canvas.

Doing so, Franz illustrates his very personal view on his models – quite distinctive members of Vienna’s society – as well as his perspective of the world & the time he is living in.

The Lion's Song: Episode 3 - Derivation

The Lion’s Song: Episode 3 – Derivation dives into the scientific world at the beginning of the 20th century – an era of great achievements, but also dark downfalls. On the eve of World War I mathematician Emma Recniczek enters the academic stage to solve a problem revolving around “change”. In order to discuss her theory with like-minded people Emma tries to gain access to a gentlemen’s club of famous mathematicians. As her request is denied because of her being a woman, she decides to disguise as a man.

Will Emil be able to prevail in the circle of leading mathematicians of this time?

The Lion's Song: Episode 4 - Closure

The Lion’s Song: Episode 4 – Closure ties the entire season together. A mysterious train ride revisits all introduced characters – Wilma, Franz & Emma - & their emotional storylines. It will take you back into their past and tell you their future destiny.

Their lives are being revisited as part of the stories of four men traveling together as strangers on a train, a journey towards an uncertain destiny.

Closure will help you better understand how all individual plots intertwine in the cultural world of early 20th century Austria – an era called Wiener Moderne.

Connecting narrative

While the final Episode - Closure offers you a new angle to all previous stories, which will allow you an even deeper comprehension of the cultural, artistic as well scientific upheavals of that era – Wiener Moderne, it is nonetheless an interesting and thrilled tale itself!

The choices players make in each single episode will have a direct impact on the storylines of all episodes, connecting The Lion’s Song to one overarching narrative. The decisions made while following all 4 characters will ultimately determine if the protagonists find the success they are working for.

