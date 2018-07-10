The Spectrum RetreatThe Spectrum Retreat
Check-in to The Spectrum Retreat for a stay you won’t forget. Explore the pristine and uncanny hotel, The Penrose, while solving its ingenious colour-coded puzzles and discovering the reasons behind their seemingly never-ending stay.
The Spectrum Retreat is a challenging, first-person puzzle game set in the near future. You awake at The Penrose hotel, a peaceful yet unsettling refuge from the outside world. As a valued guest, your existence is embedded into the corridors and guest rooms of The Penrose.
Exploration of the striking art-deco hotel will begin to uncover the mysteries of both The Penrose and the uncertainties surrounding your current stay. Your desire to unearth the truth is obstructed by an array of colour-coded puzzles, mind-bending physics challenges and the growing fear of exposing your true intentions.
Specifications
Windows
Minimum
Recommended
ProcessorAMD FX 6300 @ 3.5 GHz or Intel Core i3 or higher
ProcessorAMD FX-8350 or Intel Core i5 or higher
Memory4 GB RAM
Memory8 GB RAM
Storage8 GB available space
Storage8 GB available space
Direct XVersion 11
Direct XVersion 11
GraphicsAMD Radeon RX 550 or Nvidia Geforce GTX 750 Ti or higher
GraphicsAMD Radeon RX 570 or Nvidia Geforce GTX 1060 or higher
OtherRequires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OtherRequires a 64-bit processor and operating system
Languages Supported
- AUDIO: English | TEXT: English, French, Italian, German, Spanish - Spain, Portuguese, Russian