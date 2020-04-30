First-person horror that will drag you to the depths of greed, power and madness. Developed by The Chinese Room, the creators of Dear Esther, and published Frictional Games, the studio behind Amnesia: The Dark Descent.
About Game
Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs
This world is a Machine. A Machine for Pigs. Fit only for the slaughtering of Pigs.
The year is 1899...
Wealthy industrialist Oswald Mandus awakes in his bed, wracked with fever and haunted by dreams of a dark and hellish engine. Tortured by visions of a disastrous expedition to Mexico, broken on the failing dreams of an industrial utopia, wracked with guilt and tropical disease, he wakes into a nightmare. The house is silent, the ground beneath him shaking at the will of some infernal machine: all he knows is that his children are in grave peril, and it is up to him to save them.
Specifications
Windows
MAC OS
Minimum
Recommended
OSWindows Vista
OSWindows 7
ProcessorIntel Core i3 / AMD A6 CPU or equivalent.
ProcessorIntel Core i5 / AMD FX CPU or equivalent.
Memory2 GB RAM
Memory4 GB RAM
Storage5 GB
Storage5 GB
GraphicsNVIDIA GeForce 200 / AMD Radeon HD 5000 or equivalent.
GraphicsNVIDIA GeForce 400 / AMD Radeon HD 6000 or equivalent.
OtherIntegrated Intel HD Graphics should work but is not supported; problems are generally solved with a driver update.
Languages Supported
- AUDIO: English
- TEXT: English, French, Czech, German, Hungarian, Polish, Portuguese - Brazil, Russian, Spanish - Spain
