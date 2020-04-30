First-person horror that will drag you to the depths of greed, power and madness. Developed by The Chinese Room, the creators of Dear Esther, and published Frictional Games, the studio behind Amnesia: The Dark Descent.
The Chinese Room
Frictional Games
Horror
First Person
Indie
Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs

This world is a Machine. A Machine for Pigs. Fit only for the slaughtering of Pigs.
The year is 1899...
Wealthy industrialist Oswald Mandus awakes in his bed, wracked with fever and haunted by dreams of a dark and hellish engine. Tortured by visions of a disastrous expedition to Mexico, broken on the failing dreams of an industrial utopia, wracked with guilt and tropical disease, he wakes into a nightmare. The house is silent, the ground beneath him shaking at the will of some infernal machine: all he knows is that his children are in grave peril, and it is up to him to save them.
Specifications
Windows
MAC OS
Minimum
Recommended
OS
Windows Vista
OS
Windows 7
Processor
Intel Core i3 / AMD A6 CPU or equivalent.
Processor
Intel Core i5 / AMD FX CPU or equivalent.
Memory
2 GB RAM
Memory
4 GB RAM
Storage
5 GB
Storage
5 GB
Graphics
NVIDIA GeForce 200 / AMD Radeon HD 5000 or equivalent.
Graphics
NVIDIA GeForce 400 / AMD Radeon HD 6000 or equivalent.
Other
Integrated Intel HD Graphics should work but is not supported; problems are generally solved with a driver update.
Languages Supported
  • AUDIO: English
  • TEXT: English, French, Czech, German, Hungarian, Polish, Portuguese - Brazil, Russian, Spanish - Spain
