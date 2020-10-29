Your darkest fears will awaken in these woods.
Inspired by the cinematic lore of Blair Witch, experience a new story-driven psychological horror game that studies your reactions to fear and stress.
About Game
It’s 1996. A young boy disappears in the Black Hills Forest near Burkittsville, Maryland. As Ellis, a former police officer with a troubled past, you join the search. What starts as an ordinary investigation soon turns into an endless nightmare as you confront your fears and the Blair Witch, a mysterious force that haunts the woods…
Blair Witch is a first-person, story-driven psychological horror game based on the cinematic lore of Blair Witch.
From the creative minds behind the critically acclaimed Layers of Fear, experience first-hand the toll that fear can take on the mind in an original story inspired by the cinematic lore of Blair Witch.
Navigate your way through a cursed forest that warps and distorts both time and space.
You're not going in alone: you have your trusty canine sidekick, Bullet, by your side. You can encourage him with treats, or discipline him for wandering off - but know that how you choose to treat him affects your story.
GOOD BOY PACK
Bullet, the most loyal of dogs, gets the love he deserves with the bonus content of the Good Boy Pack. Personalize your brave K-9 with custom fur, eye color, and collars. Enjoy Bullet’s new reactions to your commands. Last but not least, ease your nerves thanks to the new cell phone content, including “Super Rex” - a minigame no dog lover can miss.
Good Boy Pack includes:
- Option to customize Bullet’s fur, eyes, and collar
- New Bullet reactions
- Improved Bullet animations
- Additional dog snacks
- 2 new cellphone wallpapers
- “Super Rex” - new cellphone minigame
Stand against the horrors of the Blair Witch and the decaying sanity of a man burdened by his past.
As you delve deeper into the woods, how you react to danger and behave under pressure will ultimately teach you more about yourself.
Specifications
Windows
Minimum
Recommended
OSWindows 7
OSWindows 10
ProcessorIntel Core i3-3220 (3.30 GHz) / AMD A8-7600 (3.1 GHz)
ProcessorIntel Core i5-6500 (3.2 GHz) / AMD Ryzen 5 1600
Memory4 GB
Memory8 GB
Storage16 GB available space
Storage16 GB available space
Direct XDirectX® 11.0
Direct XDirectX® 11.0
GraphicsGeForce GTX 750 Ti / AMD Radeon R7 265
GraphicsGeForce GTX 1070 / AMD Radeon RX 590
Languages Supported
- AUDIO: English
- TEXT: French, English, Italian, German, Spanish - Spain, Polish, Portuguese - Brazil, Russian, Chinese - Simplified, Japanese
®, ™ & © 2020 Lions Gate Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bloober ®, ™ & © 2020 Bloober Team S.A. (Inc.) and Bloober Team NA. All Rights Reserved.