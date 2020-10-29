Your darkest fears will awaken in these woods.

It’s 1996. A young boy disappears in the Black Hills Forest near Burkittsville, Maryland. As Ellis, a former police officer with a troubled past, you join the search. What starts as an ordinary investigation soon turns into an endless nightmare as you confront your fears and the Blair Witch, a mysterious force that haunts the woods…

Blair Witch is a first-person, story-driven psychological horror game based on the cinematic lore of Blair Witch.

From the creative minds behind the critically acclaimed Layers of Fear, experience first-hand the toll that fear can take on the mind in an original story inspired by the cinematic lore of Blair Witch.

Navigate your way through a cursed forest that warps and distorts both time and space.

​You're not going in alone: you have your trusty canine sidekick, Bullet, by your side. You can encourage him with treats, or discipline him for wandering off - but know that how you choose to treat him affects your story.

GOOD BOY PACK

Bullet, the most loyal of dogs, gets the love he deserves with the bonus content of the Good Boy Pack. Personalize your brave K-9 with custom fur, eye color, and collars. Enjoy Bullet’s new reactions to your commands. Last but not least, ease your nerves thanks to the new cell phone content, including “Super Rex” - a minigame no dog lover can miss.

Good Boy Pack includes:

Option to customize Bullet’s fur, eyes, and collar

New Bullet reactions

Improved Bullet animations

Additional dog snacks

2 new cellphone wallpapers

“Super Rex” - new cellphone minigame

Stand against the horrors of the Blair Witch and the decaying sanity of a man burdened by his past.

As you delve deeper into the woods, how you react to danger and behave under pressure will ultimately teach you more about yourself.