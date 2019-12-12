FREEDOM HAS A PRICE

Detroit 2038. Technology has evolved to a point where human like androids are everywhere. They speak, move and behave like human beings, but they are only machines serving humans.

Play three distinct androids and see a world at the brink of chaos – perhaps our future - through their eyes. Your very decisions will dramatically alter how the game’s intense, branching narrative plays out.

You will face moral dilemmas and decide who lives or dies. With thousands of choices and dozens of possible endings, how will you affect the future of Detroit and humanity’s destiny?