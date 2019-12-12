Detroit 2038. Technology has evolved to a point where human like androids are everywhere. They speak, move and behave like human beings, but they are only machines serving humans.
About Game
Developer
Quantic Dream
Publisher
Quantic Dream
Release Date
Tags
Single Player
Action
Narration
MATURE 17+
Platform

FREEDOM HAS A PRICE

Detroit 2038. Technology has evolved to a point where human like androids are everywhere. They speak, move and behave like human beings, but they are only machines serving humans.
Play three distinct androids and see a world at the brink of chaos – perhaps our future - through their eyes. Your very decisions will dramatically alter how the game’s intense, branching narrative plays out.
You will face moral dilemmas and decide who lives or dies. With thousands of choices and dozens of possible endings, how will you affect the future of Detroit and humanity’s destiny?
Specifications
MinimumRecommended
OSWindows 10 (64 bit)OS Windows 10 (64 bit)
ProcessorIntel Core i7-3770 @ 3.4 GHz or AMD FX-8350, 4.2 GHz (6 to 8 logical cores minimum highly recommended)Processori5-8400 @ 2.8GHz or Ryzen 5 1600
Memory8GB RAMMemory16GB RAM
Graphics Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 or AMD Radeon HD 7950Graphics Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580
Video RAM 3GB or moreVideo RAM 4GB or more
Languages Supported
  • English / French / German / Italian / Spanish / Dutch / Portuguese / Swedish / Danish / Norwegian / Finnish / Russian / Polish / Japanese / Korean / Traditional Chinese / Greek / Czech / Hungarian / Croatian / Mexican Spanish / Brazilian Portuguese / Turkish / Arabic
This game contains mature content recommended only for ages 18+

