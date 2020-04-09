Become the most celebrated detective of all time: Sherlock Holmes! Use your impressive talents as a detective to solve six thrilling and varied cases.
About Game
Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments
Become the most celebrated detective of all time: Sherlock Holmes!
Use your impressive talents as a detective to solve six thrilling and varied cases: murders, missing persons, spectacular thefts and numerous investigations that sometimes lead you into the realms of the fantastic.
Will you follow your moral compass, or will you apply the letter of the law?
The great freedom of action in Crimes & Punishments allows you to conduct your investigations in the manner you deem appropriate.
Specifications
Windows
Minimum
Recommended
OSWINDOWS VISTA SP2/WINDOWS 7/WINDOWS 8
OSWINDOWS 7
ProcessorAMD/INTEL DUAL-CORE 2.4 GHZ
ProcessorIntel Core 2 Quad Q6600 2.4GHz / AMD APU A6-3600 Quad-Core
Memory2048 MB RAM
Memory6 GB RAM
Storage14 GB available space
Storage14 GB available space
Direct XVersion 9.0c
Direct XVersion 9.0c
Graphics256 MB 100% DIRECTX 9 COMPATIBLE AMD RADEON HD 3850/NVIDIA GEFORCE 8600 GTS OR HIGHER
GraphicsAMD Radeon HD 5830 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 460
Languages Supported
- AUDIO : English
- TEXT : Chinese - Simplified, Czech, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Russian, Spanish - Spain, Turkish, Ukrainian