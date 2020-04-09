Become the most celebrated detective of all time: Sherlock Holmes! Use your impressive talents as a detective to solve six thrilling and varied cases.
Developer
Frogwares
Publisher
Frogwares
Release Date
Tags
Investigation
Narration
Adventure
MATURE 17+
Platform

Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments

Become the most celebrated detective of all time: Sherlock Holmes!
Use your impressive talents as a detective to solve six thrilling and varied cases: murders, missing persons, spectacular thefts and numerous investigations that sometimes lead you into the realms of the fantastic.
Will you follow your moral compass, or will you apply the letter of the law?
The great freedom of action in Crimes & Punishments allows you to conduct your investigations in the manner you deem appropriate.
Specifications
Windows
Minimum
Recommended
OS
WINDOWS VISTA SP2/WINDOWS 7/WINDOWS 8
OS
WINDOWS 7
Processor
AMD/INTEL DUAL-CORE 2.4 GHZ
Processor
Intel Core 2 Quad Q6600 2.4GHz / AMD APU A6-3600 Quad-Core
Memory
2048 MB RAM
Memory
6 GB RAM
Storage
14 GB available space
Storage
14 GB available space
Direct X
Version 9.0c
Direct X
Version 9.0c
Graphics
256 MB 100% DIRECTX 9 COMPATIBLE AMD RADEON HD 3850/NVIDIA GEFORCE 8600 GTS OR HIGHER
Graphics
AMD Radeon HD 5830 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 460
Languages Supported
  • AUDIO : English
  • TEXT : Chinese - Simplified, Czech, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Russian, Spanish - Spain, Turkish, Ukrainian
MATURE 17+
© 2014. Frogwares Ireland Ltd. All rights reserved. “Sherlock Holmes” is a registered trademark of Frogwares Ireland Ltd. All rights reserved.Privacy Policy

This game contains mature content recommended only for ages 18+

