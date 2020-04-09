Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments

Become the most celebrated detective of all time: Sherlock Holmes!

Use your impressive talents as a detective to solve six thrilling and varied cases: murders, missing persons, spectacular thefts and numerous investigations that sometimes lead you into the realms of the fantastic.

Will you follow your moral compass, or will you apply the letter of the law?

The great freedom of action in Crimes & Punishments allows you to conduct your investigations in the manner you deem appropriate.