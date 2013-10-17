The Stanley Parable is a first person exploration game. You will play as Stanley, and you will not play as Stanley. You will follow a story, you will not follow a story. You will have a choice, you will have no choice.
About Game
Developer
Galactic Cafe
Publisher
Galactic Cafe
Release Date
Tags
Adventure
Narration
Comedy
Rating
Platform

The Stanley Parable

The Stanley Parable is a first person exploration game. You will play as Stanley, and you will not play as Stanley. You will follow a story, you will not follow a story. You will have a choice, you will have no choice.
The game will end, the game will never end. Contradiction follows contradiction, the rules of how games should work are broken, then broken again. This world was not made for you to understand.
But as you explore, slowly, meaning begins to arise, the paradoxes might start to make sense, perhaps you are powerful after all. The game is not here to fight you; it is inviting you to dance.
Follow Us
Specifications
Windows
Minimum
Recommended
OS
Windows 7
OS
Windows 10
Processor
3.0 GHz P4, Dual Core 2.0 (or higher) or AMD64X2 (or higher)
Processor
3.0 GHz P4, Dual Core 2.0 (or higher) or AMD64X2 (or higher)
Memory
2GB RAM
Memory
4GB RAM
Storage
3GB
Storage
3GB
DirectX
DirectX 9
DirectX
DirectX 11
Languages Supported
  • AUDIO: English
  • TEXT: English, French, Italian, Danish, Dutch, Russian, Portuguese, Polish, Turkish, Ukrainian, German
©️ Galactic Cafe 2013 - 2020Privacy Policy